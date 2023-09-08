Goosebumps: First Look at Justin Long in Disney+ Reboot

Disney has released a series of preview images from Goosebumps, the upcoming Disney+/Hulu series based on the children's horror series from R.L. Stine. The images range over the course of the entire series, and center on the young primary cast, but there are also some early looks at the characters played by Justin Long (Live Free or Die Hard) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer).

Nicholas Stoller (Muppets Most Wanted, DC League of Super-Pets) will write and executive produce with Rob Letterman (2015's Goosebumps, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) directing the first episode. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, behind the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, executive produce alongside Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions (Friends From College) and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment.

Disney+ will collaborate with Sony Pictures Television Studios on the series, giving it a 10-episode order for its first season. The series will be written and executive produced by Nick Stoller and Goosebumps movie director Rob Letterman, with Letterman also directing the first episode

"Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we're very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today's generation," Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, shared in a statement as part of the original announcement back in 2020. "From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process.