‘Goosebumps’ Sequel Rumored To Feature New Set Of Kids

Audiences know for certain that a Goosebumps sequel is in the works, yet a variety of conflicting reports about the film’s cast and premise make virtually every other detail about the production up for debate. A recent report from Omega Underground claims that the film will star a trio of teens to take on the iconic ventriloquist doll Slappy.

Backstage‘s details about the film read, “This film will feature one of the series’ more notorious villains: Slappy, the evil ventriloquist’s dummy who’s hell-bent on jump-starting the Halloween apocalypse. Three friends must stop the stuffed adversary before he ruins Halloween for good. Jack Black, who depicted the author in the first film, will reprise his role as Stine in the sequel.”

The film was originally slated for release on September 21, but Sony has bumped the film back to October 12. With the film still not in production, the October release date also begins to look doubtful.

The original 2015 film featured Black portraying Goosebumps author R.L. Stine with some of his most iconic characters leaping from the pages of his books to terrorize a small town, in addition to voicing Slappy. The upcoming sequel was rumored to have initially been titled “Goosebumps: Horrorland,” with the film pursuing an anthology route instead of a single narrative. These new details about Slappy’s return may confirm that the film will follow another rumored storyline that would mirror the book “Slappy’s Revenge.”

The Goosebumps film helped signify that audiences were no longer looking to the ’80s for adaptations that create nostalgic feelings but had advanced to the ’90s, as the book series and its memorably horrific covers kicked off in July of 1992. The next ’90s property that will be getting a modern update is the Nickelodeon TV series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, with IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman writing the script.

“The show is about the shared experience of telling stories — especially scary ones. We’re going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves,” Dauberman shared in a statement about the project.

Stay tuned for updates about the Goosebumps sequel.

