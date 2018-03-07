‘Goosebumps’ Sequel Starts Filming, Official Title Revealed

After a couple of years of rumblings and rumors, filming is finally underway on the long awaited Goosebumps sequel.

Earlier today, Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine shared the news on Twitter, along with finally revealing the official title for the film. While it was rumored that the sequel would be called Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge, Stine confirmed that the film is now officially titled Slappy Halloween.

“Happy to announced that filming has begun on the Goosebumps movie sequel,” Stine wrote on Twitter. “Title: Slappy Halloween. Meanwhile, the new Goosebumps SlappyWorld book has just been published.”

The original Goosebumps film, released in 2015, starred Jack Black as a fictional version of Stine, as well as the voice of Slappy, the evil puppet. This new sequel is flipping the script on things, and is rumored to follow the story of the book Slappy’s Revenge. At this point, it’s unclear as to whether or not Black will return to the sequel, or which role he would play if he did.

What we do now is that the cast has gone through a complete and total overhaul, utilizing new characters and actors that weren’t in the first film. The first wave of casting announcements came last month when Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea), and Caleel Harris (Castle Rock) were added as the children of the film.

Earlier this week, veteran comedians Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911, The Goldbergs), Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), and Chris Parnell (30 Rock, Archer) were added to the cast.

In addition to several apparent name changes, Slappy Halloween has also seen its release date swapped several times. Most recently, the film’s debut was moved back from September 21 to October 12, just in time for Halloween. However, with production on the film just now getting started, that October premiere doesn’t seem very likely.

Sony will look to compound on the success found with the first Goosebumps film, which made more than $150 million worldwide. The Goosebumps book series has sold over 350 million copies around the globe.

Are you excited for the Goosebumps sequel to finally come to life? How do you feel about the new cast? Let us know in the comments below!