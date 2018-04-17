New ‘Gremlins’ Movie Now Described As A Reboot

After years of speculation about what could be next for the Gremlins franchise, Chris Columbus, who wrote the original film, recently teased that the film could be getting the reboot treatment. Previous reports teased that the next film would be a continuation of 1990’s Gremlins: The New Batch, though Columbus now refutes those remarks.

“Gremlins we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I am working on with my production company 1492 Pictures,” Columbus shared with Metro. “It will almost definitely be a reboot.”

In the more than 30 years since the debut of Gremlins, the film has become a holiday classic for genre fans, as it has enough gruesome special effects to appease horror hounds while also offering some emotional moments to help deliver seasonal cheer. Gremlins isn’t the only holiday classic Columbus helped create, having directed Home Alone.

“That was the goal on the films that have worked and have stood the test of time. There was definitely an intention to make them timeless,” the filmmaker said of his films’ repeated watchability. “Even when we were making Home Alone I was saying to the crew, ‘I hope when people are watching this on TV in 30 years that this still feels fresh.’ You are a product of the time you shoot the movie, so there are a few things that give away what year it was. But there is a timeless quality, which starts with the story, which you know has an emotional connection to the audience that you know will continue through generations. But then there is production design, visual design, and making sure that it is appealing. There is a certain appeal to those films that helps to retain a certain freshness.”

One reason the reboot option might be reassuring for fans is that Columbus has teased a pretty dark fate for the loveable Gizmo were there to be a Gremlins 3.

“I’m really proud of the script,” Columbus shared with SlashFilm last year. “It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see. It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

When the interviewer suggested potentially taking Gizmo out of the picture for good, Columbus confessed, “I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you.” He added, “Too many people are dying.”

There’s no timeline of when to expect any developments in the Gremlins franchise, but stay tuned for details.

