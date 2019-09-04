Gretel & Hansel Trailer Released

For the second time this decade, the classic Hansel and Gretel is getting a big screen adaptation. The first of which was the stylized action flick Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, which starred Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton. Next year, Orion Pictures is trying its hand at the property, this time with a much more grounded story and stronger horror influence. Gretel & Hansel focuses on the characters as children and inserts them into the terrifying home of the witch living in the woods.

On Wednesday morning, Orion released the first teaser trailer Gretel & Hansel, revealing its horrific and terrifying tone. You can watch it in the video above!

The film stars IT breakout Sophia Lillis as Gretel, the eldest of the two siblings, who is tasked with getting her younger brother away from the witch’s grasp and safely out of the woods. Young actor Samuel Leakey portrays Hansel.

Carnival Row and The OA star Alice Krige plays the witch, who goes by the name of Holda, and she’s certainly not one to be trifled with. Easily the creepiest scene in the entire trailer shows Holda pulling what appears to be a rope made of hair out of her mouth. It’s delightfully twisted and a much different take on the classic story than we’ve seen in the past.

Oz Perkins directs Gretel & Hansel with a script from Rob Hayes. Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher serve as executive producers, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger produce. Lillis, Leakey, and Krige are joined in the cast by Jessica De Gouw and Charles Babalola.

Here’s the official description for Gretel & Hansel:

“A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”

What did you think of the Gretel & Hansel trailer? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Gretel & Hansel is set to hit theaters on January 31st, 2020.