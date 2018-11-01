‘Grudge’ Reboot Gets First Photo

The upcoming Grudge reboot won’t be hitting theaters until next summer, with a trailer likely not debuting until next year, though Sony has released the first image from the film to get fans excited. Check out the first look below ahead of the film’s release on June 21, 2019.

The film upon which this remake is based, Ju-On: The Grudge, was written and directed by Takashi Shimazu. The 2002 film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Ringu and its American remake The Ring might have helped kick off the Asian horror remake trend of the 2000s, the Ju-On franchise is far more vast, comprised of more than a dozen feature films, comic books, and video games.

Despite the impressive mythology of the series, star Lin Shaye promised that this would be not just the most horrifying film in the franchise, but the most horrifying of her entire career.

“Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe,” Shaye shared with ComicBook.com. “And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.”

When it comes to describing how this new incarnation is different, Shaye noted that it all comes down to director Nicolas Pesce.

“What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he’s a real visionary,” Shaye admitted. “I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, ‘I don’t usually let actors do what they want.’ He said, ‘But in your case, there were no rules.’ I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it.”

The film also stars John Cho, Demian Bichir, and Andrea Riseborough.

Check out Grudge when it lands in theaters on June 21, 2019.

Does this first photo get you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]