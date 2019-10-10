The Grudge Reboot Poster Lands Online

Following the reveal of its poster last week at New York Comic Con, the teaser imade for next year’s The Grudge has made its way online, embracing the iconography of its predecessors in hopes of striking fear into the hearts of audiences. The new take is neither a remake nor a sequel to the previous American adaptations of the narrative, instead being a story that embraces the mythology of the series and tells a tale that takes place tangentially to the first 2003 film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and took place in Japan. The Grudge is set to land in theaters on January 3, 2020.

The original film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

The new take on the mythology comes from The Eyes of My Mother director Nicolas Pesce, who previously promised a much different interpretation of the concept.

“It’s a very different take on The Grudge than you know it from the past,” the filmmaker shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Pesce’s take might be different than what we’ve seen before, but the filmmaker assures that it won’t damage the franchise’s legacy, as fans are still welcome to enjoy all previous installments.

“Those movies will always exist and always be there for you to watch,” says Pesce. “I think that horror audiences these days are looking for a much more grounded, much more realistic, much more character-driven story in their horror movies. We see what’s doing well now and it is these kind of smarter, more nuanced horror stories, and that’s what this is going to be. We’re trying to update it for contemporary sensibilities, and we have an unbelievable cast, and I think it’s going to be something very different. There’s a thousand Grudge movies out there, and we wanted to figure out a way to kind of put a new, fresh spin on it, and it’s going to be exciting.”

