Guillermo Del Toro Reveals the News Everyone Wanted to Hear About His Frankenstein for Netflix

Director Guillermo del Toro confirms his adaptation of Frankenstein will play in theaters. Recently, a first-look image from the upcoming film was released, alongside confirmation that it will premiere on Netflix at some point in 2025 (an exact release date hasn’t been set yet). Fortunately, those who want to see del Toro’s latest on the big screen will have that option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On BlueSky, del Toro quoted a post sharing the image of Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein, commenting, “Frankenstein will have a theatrical run…” He did not specify if the film will have a traditional wide release or just be in cinemas for a limited time.

Frankenstein is the second feature film del Toro will direct for Netflix, following 2022’s Pinocchio (which won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars). The director’s partnership with the streaming service also includes multiple TV shows, including Trollhunters, Wizards, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. His Frankenstein stars Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Elordi as the doctor’s monster. Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and more round out a star-studded ensemble cast.

The topic of Netflix movies receiving theatrical runs is always a hot talking point. Earlier this month, Daniel Craig expressed hope that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (which sees Craig reprise his role as Benoit Blanc) will play in multiplexes for an extended period of time. There’s also been talk that Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia reboot could be shown in IMAX theaters.

That the studio is going to send del Toro’s Frankenstein to theaters isn’t surprising. Movies have to play in theaters for at least one week in order to qualify for the Oscars, and Netflix will likely want to put together a campaign for Frankenstein. Del Toro has had success at the Academy Awards before; in addition to Pinocchio, his 2017 drama The Shape of Water won Best Picture and Best Director. Nightmare Alley also earned four nominations, including Best Picture. While it’s obviously too early to say how Frankenstein will fare, the pedigree behind it suggests it could garner some awards attention — particularly in the craft categories like production design and cinematography.

Of course, there’s a chance Netflix will opt to screen Frankenstein in a handful of major markets to meet the Oscar requirements before releasing it at homes. This would limit the amount of people who could see it in theaters, which would be disappointing. Del Toro is a master craftsman who excels at creating immersive worlds that draw audiences in. His films are designed to be seen on the biggest screen possible, and while there are plenty of home entertainment setups that should do Frankenstein justice, it would be great if moviegoers across the country had the opportunity to go to the theater to see it.