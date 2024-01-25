Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Starts Filming

The latest live-action iteration of Frankenstein has started filming, allowing horror maestro Guillermo del Toro to be his stamp on the iconic monster. In a new image making the rounds online, del Toro and the film's ensemble were out to eat when they took a second to take a snapshot with the restaurant's waiting staff.

The picture includes del Toro flanked by Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. Oscar Isaac (Dr. Frankenstein) and Charles Dance also appear in the picture. Notably absent from the photo is Jacob Elordi, who was recently cast as Frankenstein's Monster in the picture.

According to del Toro's frequent collaborator and producing partner J. Miles Dale, the filmmaker is working on making his own little Monster Universe between Pretorius, the working name for this new Frankenstein film, and The Shape of Water.

"At one time, he was going to do the Monster Universe with Universal — Frankenstein's Bride, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Invisible Man, The Wolf Man — and he didn't," Dale previously explained to The Academy. "We feel like Shape of Water was kind of a version of a creature. So now, here he is doing his own Monster Universe."

"In the last couple of films, certainly with Nightmare Alley and then with Pinocchio, we've dealt with the whole father-son relationship. And Guillermo and I both lost our fathers in the last few years. When you have a strong father figure, it's a big part of our lives," Dale continued. "This version of Frankenstein very much goes down that thematic road. So, I feel like this is the third film in Guillermo's father trilogy. That's exciting, and when you read the script, it's very emotional and, of course, very iconic."

Dale went on to applaud the film's cast, which hadn't been announced at the time.

"It's a pretty good cast," Dale concluded. "We've had pretty good casts the last couple films. The last one was insane, frankly. I mean, that's a pinch-me cast. And so was The Shape of Water cast. That's another dream cast. I think there are a lot of actors that really want to work with Guillermo, and so that makes things a little bit easier. So, it should be fun. Nothing's easy, and that one's not going to be easy — it's a big movie with a ship stuck in the ice and a ton of other things — but we've got a little bit of lead time on it, and we're excited to get going."

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie has yet to set a release date.