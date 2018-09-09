New ‘Halloween’ BTS Image Recreates Iconic Michael Myers Photo

John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween movie has become as iconic for its behind-the-scenes experience as it has for the introduction of Michael Myers, and its 2018 sequel is definitely honoring both sides of that legacy. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018) has brought back original Michael Myers (aka “The Shape”) actor Nick Castle, and Castle is bringing back one of his most iconic moments from the Halloween set:

Bloody-Disgusting spotted this nice “From Then ’til Now” throwback photo from Nick Castle, in which he recreates one of the more iconic photos from the set of Carpenter’s original Halloween shoot. The “Michael Myers drinking Dr. Pepper” image is a great mix of horror, humor, and of course, product placement. Even the backgrounds are the two photos are pretty similar, which goes to show just how far McBride and Green are going with this mission to truly bring back the spirit of the original franchise, to help pave over the missteps of later sequels, and that 2000s Rob Zombie reboot.

In addition to bringing back Castle, Halloween (2018) will feature all sorts of callbacks and to the original film, as well as bringing back other “authentic” elements such as Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode, several iconic locations and even a new musical score from John Carpenter himself. As for the story? Check out the official Halloween trailer above, and the full synopsis for this sequel (which ignores most everything after the first film), below:

“Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way.

In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

This new chapter will clearly tap into more modern themes of female empowerment – more importantly, the sort of re-empowerment that (hopefully) occurs after traumatic experience, and has become a staple of the “#MeTooMovement” and other social progression trends. Between that new thematic angle, and a lot of retro franchise elements, it will be interesting to see if this 2018 Halloween can truly bring the franchise back to relevancy in this new era of blockbuster horror dominance.

Halloween will be in theaters on October 19th.