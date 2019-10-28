We All Float With Demi Lovato’s Epic Pennywise Halloween Costume From IT: Chapter Two

We’re officially days away from Halloween, and a slew of celebrities are already debuting some pretty impressive costumes on social media. The outfits are ranging from spooky to pop culture-inspired — and it looks like Demi Lovato found a good balance between the two. On Monday, the singer and actress took to social media to share a photo of her costume, which provides a gender-bent take on Pennywise from the IT franchise. The photo has already earned quite a lot of attention on Instagram, with (at the time of this writing), almost three million likes.

The costume comes as the popularity of the IT franchise reaches a bit of a fever pitch, after IT CHAPTER TWO landed in theaters last month. The film, which was set 27 years after the original, put Pennywise in some dark new territory.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Bill Skarsgard, who plays the murderous clown, revealed in an interview earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change.”

“The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself,” Skarsgard noted. “His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, what is this? He’s inflicted fear on his prey, and he’s very focused on fear, but he’s never experienced it himself. Now he’s experienced something that he has been inflicting on others and … there’s a shift leading into the second movie.”

“It fuels hatred and anger towards the kids, who will be adults in this one, so I think there might be an even more vicious Pennywise,” Skarsgard confessed. “He’s really going after it.”

