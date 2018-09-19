Save 22% on the Original ‘Halloween’ 4K UHD Blu-ray Just Before Release Day

John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween is getting a 40th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on September 25th. In the final days of the pre-order period, Amazon has dropped the price to $17.96, which is 22 percent off the list price and an all-time low. Lock the discount in right here while you can.

The updated Halloween Blu-ray is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you wont be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. So, if the price dips any further in the next couple of days, you’re covered. In addition to the Dolby Vision HDR upgrade, the Halloween Blu-ray will contain the following special features:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Audio Commentary with Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actor Jamie Lee Curtis

• “The Night She Came Home” Featurette

• “On Location: 25 Years Later” Featurette

• TV Version Footage

• Trailer

• TV Spots

• Radio Spots

• Audio: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, English Mono

• Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

Halloween should be a cornerstone in the movie library of any horror fan, so this 4K UHD version is definitely worth a day one upgrade. It’s also the perfect thing to get you even more psyched about the new Halloween film that hits theaters on October 19th. The synopsis for 2018 film reads:

“Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Master of horror John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema’s current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.