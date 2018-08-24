Danny McBride Hopes New ‘Halloween’ Doesn’t Ruin Your Childhood

Audiences often have knee-jerk reactions to the announcement of a remake of or sequel to a familiar property, with the biggest concern being that the new iteration will fail to capture what makes an original so beloved. Even Danny McBride, who co-wrote the upcoming Halloween sequel, agrees with the frustrations over cashing in on a name instead of creating a unique story, though he hopes people won’t use the go-to response that his film is so bad that it “ruins” someone’s childhood.

“In this day and age, Hollywood is tapping into so many beloved franchises that it seems like any time anything comes out there’s the contingency of people that are stoked, and the contingency of people that are f-cking pissed off and saying you ruined their childhood somehow,” McBride shared with IndieWire. “I hope this thing tips more into the world of people liking it. I hope we don’t ruin too many childhoods.”

The upcoming film isn’t so much a remake as it is a sequel to the original film, which ignores all other films in the franchise. In that regard, the stakes are slightly lower than were this a straightforward remake, as it’s the 11th entry into the franchise.

Following the announcement of the new film, many horror fans began to theorize about which up and coming horror movie director would tackle the project, with the announcement that McBride and David Gordon Green, a duo mostly known for their comedic films, were developing the movie taking most fans by surprise. Even if fans weren’t expecting this duo to take on the project, McBride noted that Green, who is directing the film, will deliver audiences something they might not have been expecting.

“I think it will be interesting for people to see what David Green has pulled off as a director, going from things like Stronger and Pineapple Express and being able to segue into something that’s just straight, gritty horror,” McBride pointed out. “I’m always impressed with the different genre hats that David finds himself putting on, and I think people will be pleased with what he’s done here.”

Fans of the series had their doubts alleviated when the pitch from McBride and Green was compelling enough to bring original director John Carpenter on board as an executive producer and composer, with original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and the masked Michael Myers.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

[H/T IndieWire]