Halloween Ends: Does Michael Myers Die?

Throughout the 44-year history of the Halloween franchise, iconic killer Michael Myers has seemingly died more often on-screen than he has been confirmed to still be alive. Myers has been shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, set on fire, and even decapitated by the time the credits roll on a film, only for the next chapter to reveal how he was able to survive such an assault, but with Halloween Ends having an ominous title, some fans are wondering if this really could be the end for the character. With the film out now in theaters, fans finally have their answer.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for Halloween Ends

During the conclusion of Halloween Ends, Michael Myers definitively dies, though there's a lot more to unpack about the David Gordn Green-directed finale.

For a majority of the film, Michael Myers doesn't pose much of a threat to anyone, as he's taken refuge in a sewer drain in the years since the events of Halloween Kills. When Corey (Rohan Campbell) accidentally kills a child he's babysitting, he becomes the town's bullied pariah. At one point, the bullying sees him tossed off an overpass, where he is found and taken into Myers' lair. While Myers initially attacks Corey, he then lets go of him, with Corey then inspired to kill those who have wronged him, ultimately even stealing Myers' mask to do so.

A majority of the deaths happen at the hands of Corey in Myers' mask, up until Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronts him. After injuring him, Corey kills himself, effectively killing one "Michael Myers." However, the real Michael Myers then shows up, pitting him against Laurie in an intense showdown.

During the bout, Laurie manages to pin Michael down to a kitchen island with knives through his hands before toppling a refrigerator onto him. When she cuts his throat, he manages to free his hand to strangle her, and while Laurie goads him into doing it, her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) arrives to thwart him. Michael's wrist is then cut, with his wounds causing him to finally bleed out.

Myers' confirmed death isn't enough to make the experience definitive, as his body is then driven through the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois until his corpse arrives at the dump. Once there, he is tossed into a trash compacter that allows audiences to see his body completely destroyed, confirming that the killer is unequivocally dead. However, as this surely isn't the end of the franchise, we can't rule out the return of Corey in a future installment.

Halloween Ends is in theaters now.

What did you think of the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!