Halloween Ends Earns Official Rating

Now that Halloween Ends hits theaters just two months from now, the film has received an official rating from the Motion Picture Association. Surprising few, the David Gordon Green film has been rated R for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references."

The rating matches that of 2018's Halloween follow-up and its successor in Halloween Kills for similar scenarios.

Now that the release countdown has officially begun, Universal is busy promoting the film with a monstrous marketing campaign. After an initial teaser trailer was unveiled earlier this summer, the studio is sharing additional snippets from the film, including a promotional teaser featuring what's being billed as the final fight between Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.

Ends is the final film in Green's Halloween trilogy, which retcons the franchise's lengthy history. Instead of following the numerous sequels, the 2018 film falls in line after John Carpenter's original 1978 horror classic.

Universal describes Halloween Ends: "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14.