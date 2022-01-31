Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Career as Laurie Strode, Thanks Fans for Support

While some performers might look back with regret when it comes to characters they’ve played early in their careers, Jamie Lee Curtis recently took to social media to share her passion for the Halloween series’ Laurie Strode, detailing how she’s much more than merely another character she’s played, as the line between herself and the character is sometimes blurred. In addition to reflecting on the role, Curtis also made sure to thank the fans for keeping Laurie’s spirit alive, allowing Curtis the opportunity to reprise the role many times over the decades. Curtis is currently filming Halloween Ends, which is expected to hit theaters on October 14th.

“I woke up early this morning and realized I’ve been inhabiting Laurie Strode for 44 years,” Curtis shared on Instagram. “Her dreams became mine. Her nightmares too. Throughout it all, a profound sense of gratitude to the fans that have kept her relevant and gave me employment for such a long time and I’m so f*^%ing excited by this new movie we are making.”

Curtis debuted as the character back in 1978 with the original Halloween, which helped catapult her to fame. She returned to the franchise for the first sequel, 1981’s Halloween II, with subsequent films exploring other elements of the franchise’s mythology.

In 1998, Curtis returned to the franchise, as original director John Carpenter was initially attached to the project, which was set to be a return to the Laurie Strode mythology. Despite Carpenter backing out ultimately, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later did serve as a direct sequel to Halloween II and allowed Curtis to explore the psychological trauma she coped with in the decades since her fateful run-in with Michael Myers. She would then return for the sequel Halloween: Resurrection, which saw Laurie get killed by Michael in the opening scene.

Much like the original plans for Halloween H20, the 2018 Halloween from director David Gordon Green brought back Carpenter to serve as a producer, which also saw Curtis reprising her role for the first time in more than 15 years. The project once again ignored the events of sequels and served as a direct continuation of the 1978 film, which then earned last year’s sequel Halloween Kills.

While it’s unknown how Halloween Ends will unfold, we can likely assume this will be Curtis’ final performance in the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Halloween Ends before it hits theaters on October 14th.

