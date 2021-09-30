Halloween Kills Producer Would “Love” to Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character

The 2018 Halloween brought back Jamie Lee Curtis from the original 1978 film as Laurie Strode, and while that film largely ignored the events of all sequels, it did find ways to connect to various corners of the sprawling mythology. In 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, fans met Danielle Harris’ Jamie Lloyd, who was the daughter of Strode, with Harris going on to appear in a sequel and in both of Rob Zombie’s Halloween films and previously expressed her disappointment at not getting to be involved in these new films. Producer of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy Ryan Freimann recently detailed that, while finding the balance of a fresh story and fan-favorite cameos is difficult, he’d love there to be an opportunity for Harris to appear. Halloween Kills is hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

“I think it’s a fine line we walk, and Danielle’s great. She’s been in what, four of the films? So it’s like, she’s been in [a lot of] Halloween films.” Freimann shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s up to David Gordon Green, his creative team, when they were going through the casting process and the story process. It wasn’t wanting to just shoehorn in all of these Easter eggs and nods. That’s certainly there, but we get hammered anyway we go; too many Easter eggs and too many nods that are fan service, or not enough. So either way we cut it, you’re bound to not have someone pleased at you. I would love to find some way to bring back that character, the Jamie Lloyd character, in some way. It just didn’t fit within the framework of the storyline.”

In the current Halloween films, Judy Greer plays Laurie’s daughter Karen, with Harris’ initial comments about her disappointment being that Laurie would have a daughter and it wasn’t her Jamie character.

Despite that initial disappointment about not being approached for a role, Harris confirmed last fall that, having finally watched the 2018 film, she understands why her character wouldn’t have been a good fit for these sequels.

“It would not have made any sense at all. Jamie would have never ended up like that,” Harris detailed to ComicBook.com. “I don’t even know how to explain the way they wrote her, but I was like, ‘Oh, that wouldn’t have made sense. Not for Jamie, not for me.’ I don’t really play characters that are afraid of their shadow. I don’t know. I play way more ballsy characters. So I am more Jamie Lee Curtis than I would have been her daughter, you know?”

Halloween Kills is hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

