Subtle Halloween Horror Blazers Include Nightmare on Elm Street, Beetlejuice, and Gremlins Styles

Formal horror-wear is not a style that we ever expected to see, yet here we are. Fun.com has produced a range of officially licensed women’s blazers for Halloween with A Nightmare on Elm Street, Beetlejuice, and Gremlins patterns on the interior trim. On the outside they look like ordinary blazers that would be suitable for wearing at the office, but on the inside they’re pure terror. Well, the Beetlejuice blazer isn’t quite so subtle – that one is showtime on the outside too. It even comes with a pair of matching pants.

All three blazer styles are available to order right here for $49.99 (on the product pages, you can zoom in to take a closer look at the patterns on the lining – an example is available below). In that link you’ll also find suits with Marvel, DC Comics, and Doctor Who themes. Naturally, these blazers would be great for Halloween, but we don’t see any reason why you can’t wear them year round.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Fun.com has also launched a range of exclusive Halloween sweaters. New designs for 2019 include sweaters based on Tim Burton’s classic Beetlejuice, as well as horror classics A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. Other sweaters feature Halloween imagery like Cthulhu, witches, werewolves, sugar skulls, and spirit boards. You can shop the entire collection right here (previous releases are also available) in unisex sizes with prices that range from $29.99 to $49.99. Our favorite designs in the collection include:

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.