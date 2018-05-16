‘Trick ‘r Treat’ Heads to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Since its debut in 2007, the Halloween-themed anthology film Trick ‘r Treat has become a classic in the horror world, as it offers viewers a variety of Halloween legends reimagined into horrifying shorts. To celebrate the film, Universal Studios will be debuting an all-new maze at Halloween Horror Nights, a teaser of which you can see in the video above.

Beginning September 14th, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will bring Legendary Pictures’ cult Halloween classic Trick ‘r Treat to life in all-new Halloween Horror Nights mazes that dare guests to live by the rules or suffer the consequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movie directed by Michael Dougherty, the “Trick ‘r Treat” maze will transport guests to Warren Valley, Ohio on Halloween night to celebrate the holiday’s dark traditions. Recreating some of the anthology’s most iconic scenes, the disturbing new maze invites brave thrill-seekers to become entwined within the secrets of this sleepy suburban town.

Guests will experience some of the film’s most grisly scenes and encounter hauntingly familiar characters. They will meander through Mr. Kreeg’s infamous house, watch as college students viciously transform into bloodthirsty werewolves and dismember the town, as well as come face-to-face with Sam – the spirit of Halloween – who readies to punish those who break the holiday’s tradition.

Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years, guests from around the world have visited “Halloween Horror Nights” in Hollywood and Orlando to become victims inside their own horror film. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films, and original stories come to life season after season. And, the streets of each coast’s event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

Trick ‘r Treat joins the previously announced Stranger Things-themed maze, with many more horrors yet to be announced.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 14th in Hollywood and Orlando and on Friday, September 28th in Singapore. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Select tickets and vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, or Universal Studios Singapore, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Stay tuned for details about Halloween Horror Nights.

Are you looking forward to checking out this year’s festivities? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!