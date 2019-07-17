Halloween Horror Nights Debuting Its First Ghostbusters Maze

The original Ghostbusters landed in theaters in 1984 and quickly became one of the most iconic comedies of the ’80s. Between its impressive cast and embrace of spooky subject matter, the film became a staple of cinema, inspiring a sequel and animated series. After decades of silence in the franchise, 2016 saw a reboot of the premise, bringing its potential back to the forefront of pop culture, while earlier this year filmmaker Jason Reitman revealed he would be delivering audiences a new film set within the universe of the original two films. Things are only getting better for Ghostbusters fans, as this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios will debut its first maze honoring the franchise.

Per press release, “Ghostbusters has entertained generations with its comedic yet frightening tale of four paranormal investigators on their quest to eradicate supernatural threats from creating chaos throughout New York City. As the film marks its milestone 35th anniversary, guests will have the unique opportunity to live the action and terrifying scares they have seen in the hit film when it comes to life at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando.

“In each maze, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters – Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston – as they venture through artfully recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer, as an army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms attack from every corner. As they delve deeper into the maze, guests will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, from the voracious Slimer to the all-powerful Gozer the Gozerian and in its ultimate destructor form – the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, to brave the demonic spirits and survive the night.”

A Ghostbusters maze isn’t the only way the attractions will be honoring the ’80s, as this year’s event will also see the return of Stranger Things-themed mazes. Funnily enough, the second season of the Netflix series saw its heroes dressing up as the Ghostbusters for Halloween.

This year’s chilling mazes pick up where last year’s mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a predatory entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down. The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of Stranger Things 3, which begins streaming July 4 on Netflix. As with the previous mazes, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are partnering with Netflix and the creators and executive producers of Stranger Things to create authentic representations of the blockbuster series.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

