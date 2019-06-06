Tickets Now on Sale for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Some people might mourn the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but horror movie fans know that this means their favorite season is about to begin. While some Halloween enthusiasts watch their favorite horror movies or carve Jack-o’-lanterns, others embark on the trek to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando. Both locations pull out all the stops when it comes to giving horror fans an immersive experience to celebrate all of their favorite films, in addition to delivering all-new original mazes. Fans can purchase tickets now to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, which promises to be a celebration of all things ’80s.

Per press release, “On the heels of last year’s immensely popular event, the ’80s will return with a vengeance to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. All-new horrifying experiences inspired by some of the biggest frights of the era will invade the world’s premier Halloween event – offering no escape from the decade that just won’t die. Guests will face 10 elaborately themed haunted houses based on everything from Netflix’s Stranger Things, Universal Pictures’ legendary Universal Monsters, plus other cinematic greats and crazed cult favorites, to original abominations created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team. They’ll navigate five sinister scare zones throughout the park, each filled with menacing scare actors. And when they need a break from the scares, guests can enjoy Universal Studios’ most exhilarating rides and attractions.”

At last year’s event, fans enjoyed mazes inspired by Poltergeist, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Child’s Play, with Senior Director – Entertainment Creative Development of the event Michael Aiello revealing to ComicBook.com why the ’80s are so popular with guests.

“There’s actually a study that we looked at when we were trying to decide what we were going to do, knowing we had already negotiated Stranger Things,” Aiello explained. “And how did we want to paint the picture of the event … did we want ’80s to filter through? And how much? How little?”

He continued, “There’s a really cool thing we read called ‘Nostalgia Pendulum.’ Which, in a nutshell, states the consumer 30 years ago is now the creator, now. And that’s why we’re seeing this trend in the ’80s. Because it’s people my age, older, that are attaching the things they loved when they were kids. And you see that trend every 30 years. Here’s something not even horror-related: Trolls. That was a toy in the ’60s that then had a resurgence 30 years later, and 30 years from that, it’s a film.”

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from September 6th to November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

