Halloween Kills Adds Another Original Halloween Star

The upcoming Halloween Kills will bring back even more elements from the 1978 original film, as actress Kyle Richards is set to reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace in the new film. HalloweenMovies.com revealed the news, which will surely have longtime fans excited, as it marks her first return to the series since the original film. Joining Richards in the new film is Jamie Lee Curtis, who will be playing Laurie Strode for her sixth time, while Anthony Michael Hall was recently added to the cast, playing the adult Tommy Doyle. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16th, 2020.

In the original film, both Lindsey and Tommy were kids that Laurie was babysitting on Halloween night when Michael Myers stalked the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois. The pair were able to escape the evening unharmed, though Tommy was the focus of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, attempting to uncover what really motivated Michael on that fateful night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being absent from the horror film franchise, Richards has stayed in the spotlight as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This casting will not only delight fans of the actress, but also Richards herself, who claims she had been trying to find her way into the revived series last summer.

“I really wanted to be so badly,” she explained to US Weekly. “And I’ve never done this in my life. I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Another performer from the original film that will be in the upcoming sequel is Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original film, having previously had a cameo in last year’s Halloween. While it has yet to officially be confirmed, it’s possible that another actor from the original film, Charles Cyphers, could be returning to the series to reprise his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett, according to Halloween III: Season of the Witch star Tom Atkins.

“I haven’t seen Jamie [recently],” Atkins recalled to ComicBook.com. “A lot of people think, ‘Oh my God, all you Hollywood people live on the same block, and you see each other all the time.’ And we don’t. But she and I, we did see each other about four or five years ago in Indianapolis, where she did a convention as a fundraiser for the [Los Angeles Children’s Hospital]. And it was great seeing her again. And it was really easy and nice being around her.”

He added, “And I think Chuck Cyphers was there. I think Chuck is going to be in this next one. He was in a bunch of those early ones, the original and a bunch thereafter. So he’s going to be in it.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

Are you excited to see Lindsey Wallace’s return? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!