Halloween Kills: Why Kyle Richards Is More Scared as an Adult

Halloween Kills has officially been released, and it’s currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 44% critics score after 98 reviews and a 76% audience score after 500+ reviews. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 3 out 5 and called it “a ruthless and redundant reminder of communal chaos.” The film sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, but she’s not the only actor from the original Halloween (1978) to appear in the movie. The new horror film also features Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. Richards, who is best known for Real Housewives, has been sharing a lot of interesting information about her time returning to Haddonfield, including the story of how a fight with Michael Myers broke her nose. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Richards also revealed why making Halloween Kills was scarier than being a part of the original.

“I’m very much hunting him,” Richards explained of her role in the new movie. “We are very much hunting to him and we’re a lot older. It was just, I mean, it was just an incredible experience. You know, as a little girl, I didn’t realize the movie we were making. I was just going in, you know, remembering my lines and doing my job and to be here this many late, years later, I really have an appreciation for the film and what a phenomenon it is and how much people love it and just really appreciated coming back and working with this incredible crew and cast that just were like we had been saying before so collaborative, that was just a great experience.”

ComicBook.com went on to bring up Richards having one of the most claustrophobic-feeling sequences in the film and wondered if it’s scary to know Michael Myers is actually close by. Richards replied, “Yes and that’s what wasn’t scary when I was younger, but it was scary this time … Well it was the whole night, you know, getting in the swamp and you know, and then seeing looking over and just seeing that figure that, I mean, seeing Michael Myers and that body language, you know, he’s always lurking coming out of, you know, behind, from behind something it’s terrifying, no matter what. So I would just kind of go like, oh my gosh, so scary.”

In a previous interview with US Weekly, Richards also spoke about returning to the franchise for the first time in 42 years.

“I’m just so happy to be back on the big screen, again, doing what I love most, my first love, which is acting,” Richards shared. “I’m just grateful.” She added, “I had no idea it was going to be such a big deal and that, you know, it would have fans still passionate about it after all of these years … Just like when I signed on to do the Housewives, I thought I was doing a job for two months and I didn’t know if it was going to be a flop or a hit. And here we are [the] No. 1 show on Bravo all these years later. So, you know, you just never know.”

Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.