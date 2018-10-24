Kids Get Freaked out by ‘Halloween’ Villain Michael Myers

Jimmy Kimmel is known for pulling pranks on kids for the delight of audiences, with his latest joke featuring an impromptu photo shoot with Halloween villain Michael Myers. Check out kids’ hilarious reactions to meeting the monster in the video above.

The video depicts kids heading into a photo op that looks similar to what they’d experience with the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, only to be greeted by a stoic Michael Myers. Most of the children reacted with fear, though one child embraced Myers, despite his intimidating presence.

This isn’t the only prank fans should be expecting from Jimmy Kimmel, as he regularly asks his fans to send in videos of themselves telling their children that they’ve eaten all of their Halloween candy.

After nearly a decade of being out of the spotlight, Michael Myers returned to his rightful glory this last weekend when the latest Halloween opened to $77.5 million, the best opening in the franchise’s 40-year legacy.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

One of the reasons the film was such a success was that it ignored the events of all films in the franchise other than the original Halloween, allowing the filmmakers to reimagine the characters in all-new ways. While the new film offered unexpected twists in the series’ mythology, some elements of the film remained faithful to the first film.

“Michael Myers hasn’t evolved as a character in any way, shape or form [since 1978]; he’s the essence of evil,” director David Gordon Green shared with the L.A. Times. “He has no character. He has no personality. He has no interests. He never has. He’s someone that is moving forward and reacting to the world around him, but not with any sort of conscious objective. And how the world around him reacts to his behavior is where our story comes to life.”

Fans can see Michael Myers on the big screen in Halloween, in theaters now.

[H/T YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live]