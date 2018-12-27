‘Halloween’ Director Has Been Waiting His Whole Career to Create This Kill

The new Halloween is arguably the most brutally violent in the entire franchise, thanks to a reliance on realism over crowd-pleasing kills. One scene featured a character being killed while attempting to climb a wrought iron fence, a scene which director David Gordon Green had hoped to bring to life for nearly 15 years. Learn more about the scene in the featurette above [H/T Bloody Disgusting] before the film hits Digital HD tomorrow and Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

“It’s based on an idea I’ve been haunted by for 15 years,” Green shared in the video. “I’ve thought for over a decade that if I ever made a horror movie, I would have to include that moment.”

In this year’s sequel, a British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.

The film was a critical and financial success, seemingly confirming that the franchise was here to stay. Despite the film’s successes, star Jamie Lee Curtis claims she’s yet to hear any word about a sequel.

“I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea,” Curtis shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I would make an assumption that, if David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs] I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.”

The film wrapped up various loose ends in the franchise, though it also left multiple avenues open which could be explored in a new film. While it’s unclear if Laurie’s journey would be continued in a follow-up, Curtis expressed her excitement at potentially starring in another Halloween film.

“I’d be happy to do it, sure,” the actress admitted. “This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie’s story, and obviously there are now other people’s stories that would need to get told. But Laurie’s story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her in the future.”

Halloween hits Digital HD on December 28th and Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

