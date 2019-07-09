David Gordon Green Rumored to Be Filming Two Halloween Sequels This Fall

Last year’s Halloween was one of the most successful horror films of the year, going on to earn more than $255 million worldwide. The power of the brand is undeniable, yet the last few entries into the series failed to earn the franchise any staying power, with last year’s film ignoring the events of all films other than the 1978 original. The film was a gamble, due in part to director David Gordon Green previously delivering audiences a number of comedies. In a new report from Bloody Disgusting, this fall could potentially see two more sequels being filmed back to back, which would both be released next October.

While the outlet classifies the report as a rumor, they note that it comes from an “extremely reliable insider,” with the report noting that “not only will they be filming two sequels back to back, but they are discussing releasing both in the same month.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site notes how unprecedented such a move would be, yet there are multiple instances of the filmmakers responsible for last year’s film revealing that they nearly made two sequels, though they were apprehensive about the endeavor, as it was unclear how the public would respond to even one film.

“We were going to shoot two of them back to back,” co-writer Danny McBride revealed to Entertainment Weekly last year. “Then we were like, ‘Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like.’ So, we were like, ‘Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t.’ But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

Franchises have regularly filmed multiple adventures over an extended production schedule, like Avengers: Infinity War followed by Avengers: Endgame or both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films, yet releasing both films within a month would be a surprising move.

An official follow-up has yet to be confirmed, though a report from Collider last month claims that a sequel will be filming this fall with star Jamie Lee Curtis returning. Additionally, the report claimed the sequel would land in theaters on October 16th, 2020.

Stay tuned for details on the Halloween franchise.

Would you like to see two Halloween movies hit theaters in the same month? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!