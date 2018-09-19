‘Halloween’: John Carpenter Releases First New Track From Score

The new Halloween lands in theaters in a month and, along with it, comes an all-new score composed by John Carpenter. The filmmaker has released a full track from the upcoming album, which you can hear above, that borrows elements from the iconic theme while also offering new elements. The soundtrack and film debut on October 19th.

According to Sacred Bones’ website, “The new soundtrack pays homage to the classic Halloween score that Carpenter composed and recorded in 1978, when he forever changed the course of horror cinema and synthesizer music with his low-budget masterpiece. Several new versions of the iconic main theme serve as the pulse of [director David Gordon] Green’s film, its familiar 5/4 refrain stabbing through the soundtrack like the Shape’s knife. The rest of the soundtrack is just as enthralling, incorporating everything from atmospheric synth whooshes to eerie piano-driven pieces to skittering electronic percussion. While the new score was made with a few more resources than Carpenter’s famously shoestring original, its musical spirit was preserved.”

Carpenter collaborated with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies on the new film’s soundtrack.

The filmmaker co-wrote the original film with Debra Hill, going on to also direct and compose the film’s entire score. 40 years later, the theme is just as creepy as ever and is arguably one of the most famous movie theme songs of all time.

The above track, titled “The Shape Returns,” borrows heavily from the original theme, though it’s yet to be confirmed if this track is the “official theme” or a track that could appear at another point in the film.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Green detailed the process of finding the balance between honoring the soundtrack of the original film while also finding new sounds.

“It’s certainly the foundation of this movie, is John’s original theme. He’s composing the music with his son, Cody, and Daniel Davies, so the three of them are working together,” Green shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s fun to be able to say, ‘When do you want iconic and when do you want to be fresh and inventive?’ So that’s kind of the balance we’re exploring right now. Hopefully he’s doing that today.”

In recent years, Carpenter has spent more time creating music than making films, releasing two albums of original music while also re-recording some of his most iconic tunes. Carpenter has also toured the world with his various releases.

Check out the new soundtrack and film when they debut on October 19th.

