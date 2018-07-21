New ‘Halloween’ Extended Trailer Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

As horror has reemerged as one of the dominant genres among current movie-going audiences, the anticipation and buzz surrounding the upcoming Halloween movie continues to mount.

Universal Pictures capitalized on that chatter during their Hall H panel today, where they debuted a brand new trailer for the film for the audience at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, that footage is out in the wilder ready to be soaked up by those who aren’t attending the popular pop culture celebration.

Here is our description of the clip from ComicBook.com’s own Dallas Jackson:

Trick or treat from kid voices… kids walking… bump into Micahel Myes looking person, who then walks briskly under a lighted carport… into a garage, grabbing a hammer…

Myers now walking around a house, into a ktiche of a woman who just made a sandwich, she sees him, screams, small scuffle, he then grabs a knife, walks past her dead body, into a bedroom of a screaming baby… llooks over the crib and goes into the next room, and out the door onto the street.

Halloween music starts to play as he hears a car lock and teenage chatter.

Shes a girl in a sexy nurse outfit get into the car with her doctor boyfriend, another group of trick or treaters drws his eye into another house, steady shot follows him looking into the windows with a reflection, he then goes around the side of the house – the camera stays on the same shot it was before – woman approaches the window and draws the shades and Myers grabes her hair and hits her face off the window and kills her.

JLC scene shooting a shotgun.

Backstory of Myers survigin a bus crash, Karen is interoduced, then it gets a lot faster with its cuts…

JLC shows her ecutiry measures. Drop screens, lights, cache of guns.

A lot more action in the final minute of the trailer. Ends with Myers breaking through a window and grabs Curtis, lifting her off her feet… The clip then cuts to the title screen to end.

Unfortunately, this clip has yet to debut online, but keep your eyes peeled on ComicBook.com for more…

Halloween is taking a back-to-basics approach to the long-running franchise, stemming from the events of the first two films in the franchise and forgetting the complicated timeline that subsequently arose.

In it, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, but in this “alternate universe,” for lack of a better world, she did not have a son in her adult life, but a daughter who will be played by Judy Greer.

This storyline also negates the familial connection between Laurie and the masked murderer Michael Myers, instead making him a crazed, unknown killer who has been imprisoned in a psychiatric facility in the four decades since the attacks from the first two films.

After being confronted by a pair of filmmakers looking to learn more about his attacks — who also show him the decrepit William Shatner mask he donned when he committed those murders — Michael Myers escapes custody of the facility and returns to the town he terrorized all those years ago. And while he seems to be ready to inflict an unstoppable killing spree once again, he has a formidable foe who has been preparing for this day ever since he was caught.

Laurie Strode is ready for him.

Halloween was written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, and directed by Green. The two are known for their comedic collaborations, including the HBO series Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals (along with Jody Hill).

The film is being produced by Blumhouse, who has made its mark on the horror genre in recent years with classics like Get Out as well as the Paranormal Activity and The Purge series of films.

Halloween premieres in theaters on October 19th.