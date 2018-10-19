Jamie Lee Curtis and Original Lindsey Wallace Actress Have ‘Halloween’ Reunion

This year’s Halloween has brought together many integral components of the original film, with the film’s premiere allowing for more exciting reunions. Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards reunited at the film’s premiere, who played Laurie Strode and Lindsey Wallace in the 1978 film, respectively.

Richards shared a photo of the two at the event, adding the caption, “Such a great night celebrating the Halloween premiere. Cannot believe it has been 40 years since we made the original Halloween.”

The new film sees the return of Curtis as Strode, while actor Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original film, contributes a cameo as the character. This left Richards wondering why she wasn’t asked to return to the franchise.

While co-writer Danny McBride was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, Richards couldn’t help but interject.

“I wanted to be in this really bad,” Richards shared with McBride and the outlet. “I had my people call and they’re like, ‘There’s not a part for you.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I mean, hello, where did she go?’”

Richards stars in Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, resulting in McBride offering a trade.

“Yeah, sure, of course,” McBride offered when Richards asked to be in the next film. “If I can be in your next season.”

Other key components of the original film returned for this sequel, with director and co-writer John Carpenter serving as an executive producer and composing the film’s score, while P.J. Soles, who played Lynda in the 1978 film, has a vocal cameo in this sequel.

Richards isn’t the only member of the franchise’s cast that was disappointed not to get the call for the new film. Danielle Harris, who played Laurie’s daughter in two films and starred in Rob Zombie’s two reboot films, hoped to have had a part in this sequel.

“I’ll absolutely go to the theater and see it for sure. I’m a fan first and foremost,” Harris told Daily Dead. “I am looking forward to them bringing it back to the way I think it needed to be. It kind of took a pretty intense hard left I would say, so I am looking forward to seeing it. I’m hoping that it goes back to the old school with Carpenter involved. I’m assuming that that’s going to be where they go with it. I always believe less is more, so maybe it’ll get a chance to do that and I really would love to see Michael back and in his original mask and see Jamie Lee [Curtis] back up there.”

With the new Halloween potentially taking in more than $70 million this weekend, this likely won’t be the end of the franchise, with Richards and Harris possibly being able to return in the future.

Halloween is in theaters now.

