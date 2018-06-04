‘Halloween’ Reboot: First Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

Michael Myers is returning to haunt theaters this October, but the audience attending the Universal presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas were treated to a sneak peek this afternoon. The first footage from the Halloween reboot has finally been shown.

The footage was shown exclusively to those at the panel, and it hasn’t been released online at this time. However, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on the scene and has a full description of the terrifying teaser that was revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what we saw:

Filmmakers are “here to investigate” the events of Halloween in 1978. They approach Michael Myers in prison. They show him his mask and every prisoner around starts lashing out. The teenage granddaughter’s friends discuss Laurie, each has a version of the true story which happened years later. Laurie tells a police officer she has prayed that Michael Myers would escape, so she could kill him. She has a dummy which she uses for target practice. The prison bus crashes and Michael Myers escapes. He approaches a woman in a gas station and drops bloody teeth over the stall. He puts his mask on. The Halloween classic music begins as he goes through a town on Halloween night, with real weapons. Laurie rushes the kids to go home, shoots at him through a window, and it was only a reflection. Chaos ensues. Laurie tells the filmmakers they should believe in the boogeyman. Later, a babysitter tries to close a closet door for a kid, and it won’t close. It bursts open and Michael Myers is there with a knife.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the star of the original 1978 film as well as the coming reboot, took the stage to introduce the footage and get people excited about the movie. Her speech came with all kinds of praise for the reboot, as well as an apology for the mess of Halloween sequels that have come in the 40 years since the original movie.

“I first played Laurie Strode when I was 19-years-old,” Curtis said. “We had no money when we made Halloween. Even the Michael Myers mask was originally a William Shatner costume mask picked up at a local store. What they created would come to stand as an unyielding, sustaining influence in the canon of horror. It is still terrifying in its simplicity.

“So, now, as 59-year-old woman, when they came to me…I heard what they were thinking and I immediately said yes. Except for [Harrison Ford in] Star Wars, I can’t think of another movie where the same actor is playing the same part 40 years later! And that, in and of itself, is worth celebrating! So, John Carpenter is back as a producer and a creative godfather in the film. Jason Blum, the king of the genre, has enthusiasm like a virus. I mean, like a good virus, not the piece of s— Virus I made in the ’90’s. This movie is hella scary! I just used a young person word and I’m almost 60! It is hella scary and they included this wonderful modern trope of true crime documentaries that we’re all watching on our streaming channels, who return to Haddonfield, to pair with Laurie, her adult daughter, her teenage granddaughter, on Halloween night, 40 years later. It’s old school meets new school. Laurie is turned into a warrior and it’s gonna scare the living s— out of all of you!”

Produced by Jason Blum and directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19.

Are you excited for the new Halloween movie? Will it make up for all of the rough sequels that were released in the past? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!