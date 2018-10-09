‘Halloween’: Original Michael Myers Actor Offers His Review of New Movie

Nick Castle played the masked Michael Myers in the original Halloween, with his cameo appearance in this year’s sequel being his first return to the franchise in 40 years. The actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new film, claiming that the character he helped defined needed a few more years of therapy.

Castle joked, “I just saw the movie. All I gotta say is, 40 years of professional therapy did not help Michael one bit!!!”

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Castle’s return to the saga isn’t the only reunion the new film offers, with star Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role of Laurie Strode for the fifth time with original director and co-writer John Carpenter serving as an executive producer and composer.

While Castle might have been an integral component in defining the series, the only reason he was even on the set was to get an inside look at how films were made.

“My only reason for being on the set was to kind of demystify the directing experience for me, because [director] John [Carpenter] was a pal, they were shooting the majority of this near my house, really, and he said, ‘Well, why don’t you just be the guy walking around in the mask and you’ll be here the whole time?’” Castle previously shared with ComicBook.com.

Even though the actor didn’t offer any input on the quality of the finished film, audiences likely don’t need to see his endorsement of the film for it to become a success. The film is currently tracking to earn the biggest opening of the franchise’s history and one report claimed that Blumhouse Productions is so confident in the film that a sequel is already being developed.

Fans can check out the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

