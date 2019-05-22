Jason Blum Reminds Fans He’s Working on Halloween Sequel News

Last year’s Halloween pulled off the nearly impossible task of not only maintaining interest in the dormant franchise, but also by delivering a film that was a financial and critical success. With the film taking in $253 million worldwide and sitting at 79 percent positive reviews per aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the announcement of a sequel seems inevitable, especially given how many sequels the original 1978 film inspired. While producer Jason Blum has yet to confirm that a new sequel was being developed, he did offer a hint on Twitter that he’s taking the necessary steps to bring the project to life, despite not being in a position to confirm the project.

After sharing on Twitter that Blum’s upcoming reboot of Invisible Man got a release date, one fan asked when we could expect news of a Halloween sequel, with the producer replying, “Working on it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While these comments are promising, they could be seen as frustrating, as Blum has regularly expressed his interest in developing a sequel and firm plans have yet to come to fruition.

“We had talked about it but right now we’re not shooting any Halloween movies right now because we don’t have deal rights to the sequels,” Blum previously admitted to Moviefone. “But I certainly hope to make 10 more but I’ll start with one more.”

The most recent film marked the 11th entry into the series, only being the second installment outside of the original to have a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Both die-hard and casual fans alike will tell you that a big reason many of the previous sequels have disappointed is because they merely focused on the title and the incorporation of the masked Michael Myers to sell the movie instead of crafting a unique experience. Blum added that the previous Halloween offered audiences a new experience, something he would likely tap into for more sequels.

“It has to touch someone, emotionally, at the company. Halloween really touched [producer] Ryan Turek. He was really passionate about it,” Blum recalled. “He had a really clear idea of what fans would want to see in the 11th Halloween movie and what they wouldn’t want to see. And that passion drove our decision to do it. So that’s what we need.”

What does bode well, however, is the fact that the producer is often straightforward about the future of various franchises. Earlier this year, for example, a fan asked if we would get a third Happy Death Day film, with Blum admitting that the box office performance of the second film likely wasn’t strong enough to earn a follow-up.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Halloween franchise.

What do you think of Blum’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!