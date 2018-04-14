Jason Blum Shares Reaction to First Cut of ‘Halloween’ Sequel

Fans will have to wait another six months before we get to see the latest entry in the Halloween series, with no official photos, teasers, or artwork yet to debut in the promotion of the new horror film. One of the film’s producers, Jason Blum, has confirmed that he has seen the first cut of the film and shared his promising opinion of director David Gordon Green’s vision for the series.

“I feel really good about it, I saw a cut of it two nights ago. I think David did a terrific job,” Blum confessed to Digital Spy. “He did everything I hoped he would do which is respect the DNA of the franchise and bring something totally new to it and we’re really very, very excited for people to see it.”

While Blumhouse Productions and Green are new to the franchise, in addition to Green’s co-writer Danny McBride, the upcoming film features many of the core components of the original 1978 film returning to the series. Co-writer/director John Carpenter returns to serve as executive producer, with actress Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode and performer Nick Castle embodying the masked killer “The Shape” for some sequences.

“The most fun I had with him is I brought him to the set, and I was on the set with him and Jamie Lee Curtis, and boy that was pretty special, pretty amazing,” Blum shared. “It was a proper reunion.”

Over the course of ten films, the franchise has featured multiple narrative timelines, characters, and attempted reboots. This new film is set to be a sequel to the original film which ignores all previous films in the franchise. Blum’s comments about the “DNA of the franchise” echo the thoughts expressed by McBride, who wanted to capture many of the original film’s elements.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride told the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that [director John] Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

The upcoming Halloween sequel is set to hit theaters on October 19th.

