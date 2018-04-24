‘Halloween’ Sequel Screenings Reportedly Taking Place

Fans of the Halloween series earned some good news last week when the upcoming sequel’s first poster debuted and producer Jason Blum confirmed that John Carpenter would provide the film with its score. Recent reports seem to hint that a rough cut of the new film exists and is being screened for fans, though Carpenter himself is claiming that a first cut doesn’t even exist, even if Jason Blum said he saw one recently and was pleased.

“I feel really good about it, I saw a cut of it two nights ago. I think [director] David [Gordon Green] did a terrific job,” Blum confessed to Digital Spy. “He did everything I hoped he would do which is respect the DNA of the franchise and bring something totally new to it and we’re really very, very excited for people to see it.”

Over the weekend, word began to spread that this version of the film has been screened for audiences and wasn’t receiving the same reaction from the general public as Blum’s. In hopes of getting an answer, one fan asked on John Carpenter’s Facebook page about the rumors, with the filmmaker responding, “There hasn’t even been a first cut. No test screenings yet.”

One fan then replied with a page of information about the screening, to which the filmmaker specified, “There is a difference between a first cut and a cut you are going to show the public. Nothing is being screened yet.”

Meanwhile, some sites began to report some of the reactions to the film, with many of those articles now being redacted. An account on Twitter that appears to be Doug Neil, EVP of Digital at Universal Pictures, asked one of these sites to remove an article because the posted comments came from audience members who had signed non-disclosure agreements.

The account’s tweet read, “I’m EVP Digital at Universal Pics. Saw the Halloween story you posted. As those attendees are under NDA – we would respectfully request that the story be taken down. Possible? Your assistance with this request is appreciated.”

Were this account actually Neil, this would seemingly confirm that the rough cut does exist and is being screened for audiences, though with six months until release, the studio hopes that any negative reactions can be quieted before the film can receive all the necessary tweaks ahead of its release.

With Blum saying there was an early cut and the above comments seemingly confirming the film is undergoing screenings, it’s possible that Carpenter, who is serving as an executive producer, isn’t as tapped in to the film’s development as Blum.

In theory, if audiences were to be seeing the film at test screenings and potentially not responding positively, it’s important to note that Halloween III: Season of the Witch performed poorly at the box office due to the abandonment of Michael Myers mythology, despite Carpenter not wanting Myers to exist after the first film. With that in mind, and with Halloween III being the best sequel in the franchise due to that departure from the mythology, it’s possible any fans potentially seeing it are merely surprised with the directions the film is going.

Additionally, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers also attempted to veer away from the Myers mythology, and, when audiences responded poorly, the film earned massive amounts of reshoots, resulting in an incredibly underwhelming final product.

Ultimately, it could prove to be a good thing that the film, were it screened, wasn’t connecting with audiences, as it confirms that the approach could reinvigorate the series, even if it’s not what fans expect.

The Halloween sequel is set to hit theaters on October 19th.

