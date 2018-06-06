First Official Look at Michael Myers in ‘Halloween’ Sequel Emerges

Fans might have to wait until Friday to witness the first trailer to the upcoming Halloween sequel, but we were given our first official look at Michael Myers in the long-awaited sequel courtesy of USA Today. Check out the photos from the film below.

In the film, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

Fans not only glimpsed a look at the aging Michael Myers, but USA Today also debuted a tense confrontation between the killer and Laurie Strode.

While Strode’s preparation for another confrontation with the killer she collided with 40 years ago puts her in promising physical condition, not all of the ramifications of this preparation have yielded positive results.

“We’re being very honest and truthful about that, how it would affect the upbringing of her daughter, who has a lot of conflicts because of her mother’s obsession with this incident, and her granddaughter, who’s trying to connect” with Laurie, director David Gordon Green explained.

Members of her family aren’t the only people whose connections with Laurie will be strained, as her entire community changes their perception of her.

“It becomes a little bit ‘The British are coming!’ and everybody just gets tired of it,” Curtis shared. “It’s the girl who cried Michael, and they’re all like, ‘Oh, my God, Laurie, shut the f-ck up.’ And that’s why I like where we find her.”

Green wrote the film alongside Danny McBride, with this new film reportedly ignoring the events of the series past the initial installment. This approach marked all-new territory for the filmmakers to explore.

“I started finding limitations instead of opportunity, and thinking, ‘If there was a little bit of a clean slate to take it in a direction I selfishly as a huge Halloween fan wanted, where would I go?’” Green shared.

In the first sequel to the original film, Michael Myers was revealed to be the long-lost sibling of Laurie. One question that remains is whether this new sequel will honor that connection.

“He’s the essence of evil, so we don’t want to get too much into the specifics of what makes him tick,” Green noted. “So much of what makes the boogeyman horrifying to me is the mystery and almost cat-like mannerisms and curiosity of this character.”

The upcoming Halloween sequel hits theaters on October 19th.

