Original Michael Myers Actor Up for Returning in a ‘Halloween’ Sequel

Last year’s Halloween saw both original director John Carpenter and original star Jamie Lee Curtis return to the series, in addition to a cameo from original masked Michael Myers actor Nick Castle. The film’s finale teased a grim demise for the character but, were the villain to have survived the encounter, Castle is open to getting involved in the series once again.

“I’d love to do it. I mean, it would probably still have to be in the same kind of parameters,” Castle shared with ComicBook.com. “I don’t see myself at two in the morning putting on the mask and getting a chair thrown at me like poor James Jude Courtney had to do.”

The incredibly physical nature of Myers’ role in the latest sequel saw Courtney taking over the role, with Castle’s cameo being a shot where Laurie Store (Curtis) saw the villain for the first time after their terrifying encounter 40 years ago. Additionally, Castle provided the sound effects of Myers’ breathing through the mask, which can be heard throughout most of the film.

Last year’s film was a massive success with both critics and audiences, earning some of the best reviews since the original film and earning more than $250 million worldwide. One of the big differences between this recent sequel and previous chapters in the series is that Carpenter served as an executive producer and composer, having approved of the filmmakers’ approach to the franchise. Castle hopes that any potential sequel would similarly meet Carpenter’s standards.

“I would love to do that, assuming it’s something that John’s involved with and hopefully that Jamie and hopefully [director] David [Gordon Green] is gonna be a part of the sequel, too, ’cause he really did a great job, I think, on reimagining and figuring out what to with it,” the actor pointed out. “So we’ll see what happens with it, but in general, I’m all for it, and it’s a lot of fun. And also, it would depend, I guess, if I like what they came up with, ’cause you do, in a crazy way, feel a little responsibility in these things, because if you do it, then you’re saying, ‘Yeah, go see it.’ So we’ll see what they come up with.”

Despite the last film’s success, there have been no confirmed details about another chapter in the series, with even Jamie Lee Curtis having claimed she hadn’t heard any details about such an endeavor.

Halloween is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 15th.

