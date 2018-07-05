New ‘Halloween’ Producer Details Why the Film Is a “Reinvention” and Not a “Reboot”

The Halloween franchise has gone through its fair share of retcons and reboots, though the upcoming film is not intended to be a “reboot.” According to producer Jason Blum, the upcoming film might borrow familiar elements from the original 1978 film, yet it isn’t an attempt to recapture the magic of that experience.

“The way to get people interested is to not reboot. The term makes my hair stand up on the back of my neck,” Blum shared with Variety. “What we’re doing with Halloween is, I guess I’ll use the term ‘reinvention.’ Reboot just sounds so corporate. The way we attacked Halloween was to go after what we’ve done with a lot of other movies. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are not known for horror, Jordan Peele was not known for horror before Get Out, so I think we’ve had a lot of success mixing genres of people. Not the movie, the movie’s a straight, scary movie, so I think we’ve got a very original voice with David Gordon Green and Danny, and having Jamie Lee Curtis and John Carpenter back in the mix to me was the beginning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dating back to when the film was first announced, audiences knew little more about it more than it would be a “Halloween sequel,” yet the confusing timeline of the franchise’s narrative immediately raised questions about how the new chapter would fit in. Fans have since discovered that this upcoming installment ignores the events of every film but the original and takes place 40 years later.

The new film isn’t a complete departure from what fans love about the saga, as there are enough contributors from the original film involved to ensure the film has captured what made the franchise unique.

“And now, we’re almost towards the end, we’ve almost finished the movie, and I’m super pleased with how the movie turned out,” Blum explained. “I’m grateful that we’ve brought new voices and the original voices together in a strategic way to make what I think is a terrific movie, and fans will have to tell me if they think so too, but I think they will be very happy.”

Fans will find out if this strategy has paid off when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

Do Blum’s comments have you more excited about the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, Variety]