Hannibal Star Mads Mikkelsen Says There's "Always a Chance" for Season 4

Ever since audiences were given a cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale of Hannibal, which ended up becoming the unexpected series finale, fans have been holding out hope for Hannibal to be revived by a network or streamer, and star Mads Mikkelsen confirms that the possibility isn't off the table just yet. He did note that the timing of such a project would have to align for all the figures involved, and while there might always be the chance for a revival, it is something that would need to happen sooner rather than later, as the story would require a somewhat smaller jump in time than if a revival happened a few decades from now.

"Always a chance... there's always a chance," Mikkelsen shared with Deadline at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about returning to the role. "It's all about finding a home for it. Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years... but in the next couple years, if someone finds a home, we are all ready to take it up again."

The series originally aired on NBC and struggled to find a major audience throughout its entire tenure. Despite each season earning critical acclaim, the first season aired on Thursday nights, while the second season jumped to Friday nights, only for the final season to start airing on Thursday nights and the final episodes airing on Saturday nights. Understandably, the series being released at a time when streaming originals were on the rise and frequent broadcast changes prevented the project from developing the necessary viewership to justify a Season 4.

Luckily, the complete series has had various streaming homes over the years, with the storyline seeing a surge in popularity whenever it lands at a new home. Streaming availability has arguably seen the series become more popular than ever, which ignites interest in getting more of the storyline from creator Bryan Fuller.

One positive development from recent years is that Fuller is teaming up with Peacock for a TV series set in the world of the Friday the 13th franchise. If that partnership goes well, it could lead to the opportunity to continue to expand the original offerings of the streamer, making Peacock a destination that has not only the original seasons of Hannibal but also the home for a revival.

Stay tuned for possible updates on the future of Hannibal.

