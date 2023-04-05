Hannibal Season 4: Bryan Fuller "Lurid, Erotic Intimacy" of a New Season

Today marks ten years since the first episode of Hannibal premiered on NBC. Though arriving to critical acclaim the viewership for Hannibal wasn't exactly record breaking. The persistent talk from its small but vocal fanbase largely kept it on the air for much longer than one might have expected. Even with eight years between the season three finale and now the talk of a fourth season of the show hasn't gone away, and doesn't show any signs of stopping. Speaking with Nerdist in a new anniversary interview, series creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller was asked to tease the planned fourth season of the show (something he's been noodling on for a while. He had three words, teasing: " Lured, Erotic, Intimacy."

Fuller went on to tease his ideas for a fourth season of the show, revealing his ruminations on it have only "gotten deeper." He added, "It's not so much anything has changed in terms of of how I'm imagining it as much as it's just gotten deeper. There's something about you know where we left Will and Hannibal at the cliff and this power tenderness and intimacy that they are experiencing in that moment that feels like it's a launch pad. I don't think we can pull back but we have to continue the trajectory and continue that level of intimate exploration between these two men and their queer love story, their queer blurring of identities. And how that would manifest in a narrative that we can track. So it's not so much an evolution as much as it is an extrapolation of what was kind of intended for or what is intended for season four."

The series creator went on to tease that sometimes fans of the show will reach out to tell him that they didn't like the third season of Hannibal, seemingly because of its more overt queer undertones that were brought to the forefront. As Fuller puts it, that's where the show would be headed if more episodes got made.

"If you didn't like season three you probably won't like season four but if you like the trajectory you're going to lvoe where it's going spending time with it," Fuller said with a laugh. "Thinking about it it does become more intimate and I do see pathways of expressing that intimacy in ways that I think that the Fannibal family will feel validated by and also doesn't feel like it's a cheat with the characters."

All three seasons of Hannibal are now streaming on Hulu.