Jason Blum Considering Blumhouse Cinematic Universe

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum, producer behind Halloween and Happy Death Day 2U, says he’s considering a cinematic universe that would see some of its horror franchises coexist in the same continuity.

“I did. We would like to do that, we’re thinking about it,” Blum told CinePOP when asked if he’s imagined establishing a shared universe.

“I probably should have — it would have been easier to do what I thought of it earlier, but we’re thinking about doing it, with some of them, anyway. And it’s something that I’d really like to do.”

Best known for its Insidious and Purge franchises, Blumhouse inked a ten-year first-look deal with Universal Pictures in 2014. The deal has thus far produced such hits as the M. Night Shyamalan-directed The Visit and Glass, Ouija, Truth or Dare and David Gordon Green’s record-breaking Halloween.

Though Blum didn’t reveal which franchises are being eyed for inclusion in the potential Blumhouse Cinematic Universe, the producer hinted it would be a diverse lineup exploring multiple genres.

“One of the things I really like about Happy Death Day, if we continue the franchise, and what I’ve never seen in a franchise, is in a way it is kind of like — obviously, franchises are shared universes as they’re all in the same thing — but what’s different about Happy Death Day is I’ve never seen a franchise where one movie is a certain genre and the next movie is a different genre,” Blum said.

“And that’s certainly the case with Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. And hopefully if we make a third one, it’ll be an even different, a third kind of genre.”

Added Happy Death Day 2U writer-director Christopher Landon, “I definitely have the third movie in my head.”

“If enough people see this movie, we’re gonna make a third movie,” Blum said. “We want to make a third movie.”

Following Happy Death Day 2U, Blumhouse next releases Us, the anticipated sophomore project of acclaimed Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele.

Blumhouse is also moving forward on its Invisible Man reboot under Upgrade filmmaker Leigh Whannell.

That project, once set to star Johnny Depp, was first developed as a planned entry in Universal’s failed ‘Dark Universe’ — a shared continuity anchored by modern reinterpretations of the classic Universal monsters that was originally set to springboard out of Tom Cruise’s The Mummy.

Happy Death Day 2U opens February 13.

