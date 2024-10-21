Happy Death Day Director Has Huge Update for Third Film

It’s possible that no one wants to see a Happy Death Day 3 more than director Christopher Landon, with the filmmaker recently confirming he has written a treatment for the project, though hasn’t committed to writing a full script as the project hasn’t yet been confirmed. Fans have been asking Landon about the third entry, which was teased with a post-credits scene in Happy Death Day 2U, ever since 2019, and another promising tease is that Landon doesn’t get sick of all the love fans show him and even encourages audiences to keep showing their support. Despite fan enthusiasm for the series, the last entry wasn’t a major financial earner, which has prevented momentum from developing on a trilogy closer.

“I could say that I wrote a treatment. I didn’t write the script, because I wouldn’t write a script unless it was a sure thing,” Landon confirmed to ComicBook at New York Comic Con when asked about the status of the third entry. “Here’s the cool thing: It is a bigger movie, and it is not set on the same day as the previous two films. That’s the biggest spoiler I’ve put out there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as whether fans should stop pestering Landon about it, the filmmaker teased, “I don’t hate it at all. I love it, I’m all for it. I want people to keep asking because I feel like if people keep asking, we all might actually get it.”

The original movie was released in 2017, which followed Tree (Jessica Rothe) as she is stalked and killed on her birthday, only to wake up that morning and re-live the day’s events. Tree uses this unexpected opportunity to try to track down clues that could reveal who killed her, as she pieces together the clues over the course of dozens of deaths. After identifying and thwarting the killer, Happy Death Day 2U opened up the world to explore how Tree got caught in this time loop in the first place, while also hinting that this was just the beginning of an even bigger world.

Back in 2023, Landon had similarly teased how the upcoming movie wouldn’t be set on the same day, which means there’s not as much pressure to move forward on it like there was with the first sequel.

“I have a whole movie! It’s not even an idea. I pitched the entire movie to [Universal] and they loved it,” Landon confirmed to IndieWire last year. “That was the funny part. They were like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so unexpected and so cool.’ It’s not dependent, it’s not set in the same day as the previous films, so it could be made now, or in two years or three years. It would still work. But the trickier thing, too, and in fairness to them, it’s a bigger idea than the previous two films, so it would be a more expensive movie.”

Not only is Landon hoping that the sequel will move forward, but star Rothe is just as excited, as she shared earlier this year how passionate she is about reviving Tree.

“Well, I can say [writer/director] Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out,” Rothe confirmed to Screen Geek. “We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.”

Landon spoke with ComicBook ahead of the debut of the Shop Blumhouse store. Now you can shop from a treasure trove of exclusive Blumhouse merchandise. From collectibles to killer apparel, there is something for everyone to take home a piece of cinematic terror.

Stay tuned for updates on Happy Death Day 3.

Would you like to get a third film in the series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!