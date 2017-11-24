‘Happy Death Day’ Crosses $100 Million Mark

The micro-budget slasher Happy Death Day became one of the more surprising hits of the horror movie season, with its recent box office takes finally pushing it over the $100 million worldwide threshold.

Happy Death Day wasn’t the only big hit from Blumhouse this year, with its two other original films, Split and Get Out, taking in $278.3 million and $253.4 million respectively. Both of these films were also critical hits, with the former scoring the sequel Glass and the latter recently having earned five Indie Spirit Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These financial accomplishments come as no surprise, given that each of these films opened at the top spot in their respective weekends. Happy Death Day is the 9th Blumhouse film to open at number one and is their 14th film to earn over $100 million.

If you didn’t catch Happy Death Day in theaters, the film will be available digitally on January 2. If you prefer physical media and all the special features that come along with those releases, you can grab the film on Blu-ray and DVD on January 16.

In the film, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Israel Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Check out the special features below that will be exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes Cupcakes & Killers You’ve Killed Me! Tree’s Final Walk of Shame

Worst Birthday Ever – Filmmakers and cast discuss the challenges of executing the time-loop concept at the center of the film, including how to make each day feel different despite the fact it’s being repeated.

Behind the Mask: The Suspects – At the heart of any great murder mystery is a list of possible suspects. In this featurette, we explore all the possible identities of Tree’s killer.

The Many Deaths of Tree – Director Christopher Landon, star Lena Rothe, and producer Jason Blum recap the various ways in which Tree is killed, but also explain why we never actually see her die.

Films that score a PG-13 rating are often dismissed by diehard horror fans, thinking that the lack of gore will make the entire film suffer. Surprisingly, Happy Death Day proved a bigger financial success than the blood-soaked Jigsaw and also earned higher critical praise, sitting at 70% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as compared to Jigsaw‘s 33%.

Blumhouse’s next film, Insidious: The Last Key, hits theaters on January 5, 2018.

[H/T Deadline]