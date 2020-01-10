Harry Hains Dead at 27: American Horror Story Actor Cause Of Death Not Released

Harry Hains, an actor and musician, sadly died this week at the age of 27. Hains had small roles in shows like American Horror Story, Sneaky Pete, and The OA. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. The news was shared by Jane Badler, his mother and actress herself. The announcement was made via a post on Instagram, saying that Harry Hains struggled with mental illness and addiction prior to his passing on January 7th.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote in the post. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Badler went on to offer details for the memorial service that will be held in Hains’ honor this weekend, inviting anyone who knew him to join her at the service.

“If you are in LA and know Harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday Jan 12 at 3pm. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.”

Fans of American Horror Story may remember Hains from his role in an episode of the fifth season of the series, American Horror Story: Hotel. Hains appeared in the fourth episode of the season, titled “Devil’s Night,” and acted alongside star Lily Rabe. Hains also played Noah on The OA and recently appeared in the film Peridot.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Jerritt Clark/Stringer