Full Haunting of Hill House Extended Edition Blu-ray Details Revealed

In the years since Netflix debuted their streaming capabilities, the platform has become the go-to source of entertainment for most movie and TV fans, as it offers them thousands of titles that are available instantly. The platform has allowed Netflix to develop their own original series, debuting them all episodes of a season at once to subscribers, like last year’s The Haunting of Hill House. Despite the convenience of streaming the series, a new Blu-ray release will allow fans to dive deep into the making of the series, which will also offer extended cuts of specific episodes. The home video release will hit shelves on October 15th.

Per press release, “The Haunting of Hill House three-Disc Blu-ray and four-Disc DVD sets feature all 10 episodes from the acclaimed first season, including, for the first time, three Extended Director’s Cut episodes with never-before-seen content. The Blu-ray and DVD also include exclusive commentary by creator and director Mike Flanagan on four episodes.

“The Haunting of Hill House is the critically acclaimed, modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their pasts… some of which lurk in their minds… and some of which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.”

The Blu-ray and DVD sets of The Haunting of Hill House will include the following:

EP 101: “Steven Sees a Ghost” “Steven Sees a Ghost” Extended Director’s Cut “Steven Sees a Ghost” Extended Director’s Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

EP 102: “Open Casket”

EP 103: “Touch”

EP 104: “The Twin Thing”

EP 105: “The Bent-Neck Lady” “The Bent-Neck Lady” Extended Director’s Cut “The Bent-Neck Lady” Extended Director’s Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

EP 106: “Two Storms” “Two Storms” Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan

EP 107: “Eulogy”

EP 108: “Witness Marks”

EP 109: “Screaming Meemies”

EP 110: “Silence Lay Steadily” “Silence Lay Steadily” Extended Director’s Cut “Silence Lay Steadily” Extended Director’s Cut Commentary by Director Mike Flanagan



Fans of the series are in luck, as a new season of the series has already been confirmed.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

