‘Haunting of Hill House’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix is heading back to Hill House, sort of, as the streaming service has announced that The Haunting of Hill House will be getting a second season.

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy signed multi-year deals with Netflix, and part of the deal includes a Season Two renewal. The series has now been officially labeled as an anthology, and as part of the announcement, Netflix revealed that Season Two will feature an all-new cast of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Flanagan and Macy will develop and produce new series exclusively for Netflix, including an all-new chapter in ‘The Haunting’ anthology, with the next installment chronicling a new story with all new characters,” Netflix said in the announcement.

That means you’ll have to get your Crain fix purely from the first season, as their story has officially come to a close… at least for now. As for what to expect from Season Two, Netflix was not spilling the beans, but the company is excited for what’s to come.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” Cindy Holland, vice president, Original Content at Netflix, said. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on ‘The Haunting’ series and future projects to come.”

For those unfamiliar, The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by the Shirley Jackson novel, detailing a long and frighting summer for the Crain family as they lived in this haunted place and what happened to them after. Season Two will bring a new family into the mix, but we expect the same amount of terror and unfortunate events will give fans more of what they loved in Season One.

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ not to mention ‘Gerald’s Game,’ ‘Hush,’ and ‘Before I Wake,’” Flanagan and Macy said. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

In addition to their Netflix projects, Flanagan and Macy are also hard at work on Doctor Sleep, which is based on the Stephen King novel. The film is being produced by Warner Bros and features Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson as part of the cast, and is set to hit theaters on November 8th.

Are you excited for more Haunting of Hill House? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!