Hell House 5 Teaser Released, Release Window Revealed

The power of social media is mighty. The filmmakers behind the Hell House LLC franchise have announced the mega-viral property is preparing to release its fifth film, Hell House LLC: Lineage. Not only did the filmmakers announce the existence of the film, but they also revealed the first teaser to it as well as its release window. First shared by Bloody Disgusting, Hell House LLC: Lineage will see release on Shudder next October.

In the teaser, Lineage appears that it may both a prequel and sequel, much like the previous entry in the franchise—Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor. Invoking the writings of Robert Frost, the minute-long snippet teases a new haunted house with a new family. See the teaser for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How many more Hell House LLC movies will there be?

When we spoke with Hell House LLC helmer Stephen Cognetti last fall, he teased future entries in the franchise despite not thinking of them ahead of the time.

“No, I don’t think that far ahead. I write movie-to-movie,” Cognetti told ComicBook.”I shot a film in 2021 that has not come out yet, which is just a good old fashioned haunted house story. That has been in post-production for two years, and in that time waiting for that film to get completed, I brought back the Hell House idea and wrote Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor.”

“If I do another Hell House film, I know where I want to go and I kind of tease that at the end of the credits,” the director added. “I just don’t know if that’s what’s going to be next. It could be something Hell House, or it could be something completely separate. I don’t know yet.”

The first three Hell House LLC movies can be seen streaming on Tubi while the fourth, Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor is now streaming on Shudder. Though the exact date has yet to be set, Hell House LLC: Lineage will hit Shudder sometime October 2025.