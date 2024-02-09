Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses Full Audio Being Released as Immersive Vinyl

Rob Zombie has a reputation for being experimental both as a musician and as a filmmaker, so it only makes sense that he continues to push boundaries with an upcoming vinyl release for his debut film House of 1000 Corpses, as the full film's audio is being pressed onto records. Waxwork Records regularly releases scores and soundtracks on vinyl, but with this release, fans will hear not only the music, but also all of the dialogue from start to finish. The release will also come with a 28-page comic that will allow you to visually follow along with the story as you hear it unfold, offering a new perspective on the contemporary horror classic. The Words & Music of House of 1000 Corpses is available now for pre-order before hitting shelves in April.

Waxwork Records describes the release, "In partnership with Rob Zombie and Lionsgate, Waxwork Records is thrilled to present The Words & Music of House of 1000 Corpses! From the mind of Rob Zombie, this unique double album features a first-of-its-kind movie soundtrack experience by presenting the complete audio to the iconic 2003 feature film, House of 1000 Corpses as an immersive deluxe double-LP set. That's right! Listen to the entire movie on vinyl!"

"Pushing the boundaries and exploring new and inventive ways of collaborating, Rob Zombie and Waxwork are excited to deliver the complete Words & Music of House of 1000 Corpses from the film's opening credits through its end-credits crawl as an interactive read-along experience for fans of horror, vinyl records, and comics! Featuring all new artwork by Pete Bregman, deluxe gatefold packaging, an 11"x11" 28-page booklet, printed inner sleeves, and a heavyweight character cut-out sheet to create your very own House of 1000 Corpses movie scenes!

"House of 1000 Corpses is a 2003 American horror film written, co-scored, and directed by Rob Zombie in his directorial debut. The film stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black as members of the murderous Firefly family. The film explores multiple genres including horror and exploitation, and it was initially shelved by the movie studio for its graphic amounts of blood and gore, as well as scenes involving torture and necrophilia."

The Words & Music of House of 1000 Corpses features:

The complete audio soundtrack from House of 1000 Corpses

Heavyweight colored vinyl

"Captain Spaulding" variant (crystal clear & blue swirl with red & white splatter)

"Halloween Party" variant (orange, purple, and green swirl)

Deluxe gatefold packaging with matte-satin coating

Artwork by Pete Bregman

11"x11" 28-page companion comic book

Printed "Pin-Up" inner sleeves

Heavyweight character cut-out sheet

Bonus fortune teller "Miracle Fishboy" from Monster General Store



