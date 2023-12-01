David Fincher's Se7en Score Coming to Vinyl From Waxwork Records

While David Fincher's debut feature film might have been Alien 3 in 1992, his experience on the project was so frustrating that he ultimately tried to distance himself from the project as much as possible. His follow-up film, 1995's Se7en, allowed him to more fully deliver his true intentions for the unsettling serial-killer experience, which became one of the defining genre projects of the '90s. In honor of the film's accomplishments, Waxwork Records is releasing a vinyl pressing of the film's score, as composed by Howard Shore. You can head to the Waxwork Records official website to order the album now before it is released in January of 2024.

Per Waxwork Records, "Waxwork Records in association with WaterTower Music is thrilled to present the debut vinyl release of SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore. Directed by David Fincher, Se7en is a 1995 gritty neo-noir film starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey.

"Pitt and Freeman star as Detectives Mills and Somerset as they search for the elusive serial killer John Doe (Spacey), who has been carrying out meticulously planned murders based on each of the Seven Deadly Sins. As the murders pile up, the detectives gain insight to John Doe's twisted philosophy, leading to the grizzly end of his terrible crime spree.

"The score by master composer Howard Shore brings a somber and menacing component to the movie. The dark and symphonic orchestrations undercut Fincher's gruesome images with an unyielding tension throughout the film. Shore's deep resonant brass and high eerie strings drag the listener deeper into the cruel and chaotic world of SE7EN.

"Waxwork Records is proud to release SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore for the first time on vinyl as a deluxe 2xLP. Features include 150-gram colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, 11"x11" printed insert, and layout and design by Steve Reeves."

The upcoming Se7en release includes:

The complete 1995 score by composer Howard Shore

150-gram "Lust & Sloth"-colored vinyl

Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating

11"x11" art print

Layout design from the original film elements by Steve Reeves



