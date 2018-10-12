‘House on Haunted Hill’ Remake Getting Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Horror movie remakes often catch a bad rap due to how many of them seemingly aim to cash-in on a popular title while offering audiences nothing new regarding the story. The 1999 House on Haunted Hill might not have surpassed the impact of the original film, yet delivered audiences captivating performances and horrific special effects. Scream Factory is honoring the film with a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray that’s jam-packed with special features, hitting shelves on October 7th.

One night in the house, one million bucks, no questions asked. But there is a catch for anyone who accepts the offer. Murder is a way of life at the House on Haunted Hill, a jolting, effects-ramped remake of the 1959 cult classic that starred Vincent Price and was directed by screen horror legend William Castle. Geoffrey Rush plays twisted theme park bigshot Stephen Price, who’s hosting a scary/jokey birthday bash for his wife (Famke Janssen) at an abandoned institute for the criminally insane. Taye Diggs, Ali Larter, Bridgette Wilson, Peter Gallagher and Chris Kattan portray strangers mysteriously assembled for the event that could make them all very rich. Or profoundly dead. And you? We wouldn’t start the party without you.

The announced special features are as follows:

This will be branded as a “Collector’s Edition” that will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date). U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

Extras and specs are still in progress and will be announced later in September. What we can confirm today is that we will have a new high-definition transfer of the film and a new interview with Director William Malone. Extras from the previous DVD release will be ported over and more new interviews are underway.

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from Joel Robinson (Silent Night Deadly Night, The Serpent and the Rainbow, Ninja III, etc). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will the original theatrical poster design.

For the die-hard fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the disc, you can pre-order your copy now to get it two weeks before the street date. Additionally, pre-orders will also come with a limited edition 18″x24″ poster featuring the new artwork.

Head to Scream Factory’s website now to pre-order your copy before its October 7th release.

[H/T Facebook, ScreamFactoryDVD]