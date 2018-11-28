‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Deleted Scene Offers a Startling Late-Night Alarm

Eli Roth’s adaptation of The House With a Clock in Its Walls lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 18th and brings with it a number of special features. Check out one of the film’s deleted scenes in the exclusive clip above, featuring commentary from Roth and star Jack Black.

In the film, “Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his Uncle Jonathan (Black) in a creaky and creepy mansion with an eerie tick-tocking heart. But when Lewis soon finds out he’s in the presence of magic practiced by his uncle and neighbor Mrs. Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett), his new town’s dreary aura boosts to life in an exciting and dangerous way.”

The above deleted scene is merely a taste of what the home video release will possess, as the various formats are jam-packed with extras.

The Blu-ray exclusive special features include:

Warlocks and Witches – Go behind the scenes with the enchanting cast of The House with a Clock in Its Walls: Finding Lewis – A look at the casting of Owen Vaccaro Jack’s Magical Journey – A look at the unique dynamism and magic that Jack Black brings to the character of Jonathan Barnavelt The Great Cate – The cast discuss Cate Blanchett’s wonderful performance as Florence Zimmerman The Terrifying Isaac Izard – Watch Kyle MacLachlan’s creepy evolution from living icon to undead-warlock

Movie Magic: The Ultimate Haunted House – Join filmmakers for a guided tour through the incredible house at the center of the film Automatons Attack – A behind-the-scenes look at the mechanical horrors involved in this chilling sequence Pumpkin Puke – Behind the scenes with the cast and an army of spooky, snarling, vomiting pumpkins Moving Pieces – Filmmakers and cast discuss the amazing clock room set Baby Jack – A behind-the-scenes look at the creepy Baby Jack sequence

Tick Tock: Bringing the Book to Life – Filmmakers discuss how they adapted the book for the big screen

Eli Roth: Director’s Journals – Director Eli Roth takes viewers behind the scenes: Candler Mansion Newnan, GA The Chair Comrade Ivan New Zebedee Elementary Wrap Day

Owen Goes Behind the Scenes – Armed with his own camera, Owen guides viewers on his own journey behind-the-scenes of the movie: Around the Set Behind the Camera The Big Interview Downtime on Set

Theme Song Challenge – Eli Roth and the cast are challenged to come up with a theme song for the film

Do You Know Jack Black? – The cast compete with each other to see who knows Jack Black the best

Abracadabra! – Eli Roth performs a magic trick for Owen Vaccaro

Jack Black’s Greatest Fear – Eli Roth and Owen Vaccaro play a prank on Jack Black

The Mighty Wurlitzer – Composer Nathan Barr discusses how he created the film’s unique and distinct score

Additional extras on the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases include:

Alternate Opening and Ending with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black available More Books, Please A Horrible Practical Joke Tarby Ditches Lewis Eat Up Play for Him Get Out of the Way Time Is of the Essence The Clock That Never Breaks 12 Minutes to Go

Gag Reel

Feature Commentary with Director Eli Roth and Actor Jack Black

The House with a Clock in Its Walls is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 18th.

